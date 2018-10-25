Teen Arrested Following Stabbing in Coachella

A 15-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing a fellow teen in Coachella during an attempted robbery, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

The unidentified suspect is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old victim in the stomach on Oct. 16, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia, who did not disclose the victim’s current condition.

An investigation led deputies to serve a search warrant at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the suspect’s home in the 51000 block of Calle Torres Orduno, where the teen was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery.

During their search, deputies also seized a Rossi .357 rifle, Heredia said.

The suspect was booked into Indio Juvenile Hall, according to the sergeant.