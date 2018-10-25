Teen Shot in Fight at Banning Apartment, Several Suspects Sought

A fight at a Banning apartment complex left a teen shot and wounded, with police Thursday seeking multiple outstanding suspects.

The tussle broke out just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Peppertree Apartments, located at 456 E. Nicolet St. A 16-year-old Banning resident was shot in the altercation, which involved “several subjects” who witnesses said “were armed with knives and guns,” according to the Banning Police Department. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The exact number of people involved in the fight and subsequent shooting was unclear, but police said all involved fled before officers arrived on scene, with the exception of the victim.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.