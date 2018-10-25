Two fall to death from overlook at Yosemite National Park

Two people were found dead Thursday at Yosemite National Park after an apparent fall.

Yosemite National Park Rangers recovered the bodies of a man and woman who possibly died after falling from the park’s Taft Point, the park said in a release Thursday. Officials have yet to identify the victims and have opened an investigation into the incident.

Taft Point is a part of a 2.2-mile hiking trail along the Glacier Point Road, according to the park’s website. The site advises hikers to “watch your step” around Taft Point in order to see the views of Yosemite Valley.

Accidents are not uncommon for Yosemite visitors who wish to partake in the park’s outdoor recreational activities. A hiker died in May of this year after falling off the Half Dome cables in the park, marking the first Yosemite fatality since 2010. A month later, two climbers died after a fall from Yosemite’s Freeblast Route on El Capitan.