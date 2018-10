3 California volcanoes are ‘very high threats’

A new report issued by the U.S. Geological Survey has classified 18 volcanoes in the U.S. as “very high threats,” including three in California.

The agency said a dozen volcanoes have jumped in threat level since 2005, while 20 others dropped in threat level.

This is the first time the assessment has been updated since 2005.

