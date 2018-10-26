CHP officer takes his own life while on duty in patrol car

A California Highway Patrol officer took his own life while on duty in his patrol car on Tuesday night in south Sacramento, the CHP said in a statement.

Officer Sean Poore, 31, was found dead in his patrol vehicle on Oct. 23 with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the CHP said. Poore had been with the CHP for nine years.

“Law enforcement agencies are traumatized with the death of one of their own. The response is even more devastating when that death comes at the officer’s own hand. Our hearts and prayers are with the surviving family members, friends and coworkers,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said.

During his career, Poore served the Marin, Capitol Protection Section, Academy, Solano and South Sacramento areas.

The circumstances surrounding Poore’s death are under investigation.

No other details have been released.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can find more resources here.