Elementary school teacher accused of having wine in classroom

An elementary school teacher had wine in her classroom and reportedly displayed odd behavior during car rider pickup duty, a sheriff’s office said.

Shannon R. Beran, 43, of Deville, faces a charge of possession of alcohol on public school property, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A school officer responded to Buckeye Elementary around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to assist school administration.

Witnesses said Beran had been displaying odd behavior during pickup duty, moving slowly and awkwardly.

When confronted and asked about her condition, she stated she wanted to leave and became defensive, the sheriff’s office said.

A partially consumed bag of wine was found in her classroom, officials said.

She was released on a $500 bond.