Infant boy found dead in mom’s apartment hours after she claimed he was abducted

Police say an infant who was reported missing by his mother from a park in Arizona has been found dead inside the mother’s apartment.

According to Chandler police, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman called 911 to report that an unknown suspect put a bag over her head and took her 4-week-old boy from Brooks Crossing Park.

“She stated that she was in the process of putting the child into the car seat of her vehicle when someone came up behind her, put a bag over her head and took the child,” said Detective Seth Tyler with Chandler police.

Police began to search the area and went door to door looking for the child. Police also chose to search the mother’s home around that time.

At about 3:30 p.m. the baby was located dead inside the mother’s apartment inside a black duffel bag.

Police say they are investigating the 19-year-old mother as a possible suspect in the death.

“We’re not believing the abduction story at all,” Tyler told KPHO. “We are looking at mom as a suspect and we are not looking at anyone else as a suspect.”

Storm Monroe, who lives in the same apartment complex as the mother, said this case hurts particularly badly.

“I work for CPS so, you know, there are so many resources. You can drop your baby off at a fire station, at a hospital. You don’t have to do that if you don’t want the child,” said Monroe. “If we would’ve been called, we could’ve taken the baby and provided a great home for it.”

Thursday afternoon, Chandler police identified the mother as 19-year-old Jenna Folwell. Folwell was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of first degree murder.