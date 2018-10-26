Man Arrested for Two Desert Hot Springs Shootings

A man accused in a pair of Desert Hot Springs shootings in as many days was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Ricky Spivey Jr., 37, is accused in the Wednesday morning shooting of a man hospitalized with gunshots to his legs, as well as opening fire Thursday night on two vehicles, though no one in that incident was struck by gunfire, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Spivey allegedly shot a resident on Wednesday morning, then fled the scene during a chaotic day for Desert Hot Springs police, which included a separate unrelated shooting that triggered a barricade situation at a local business.

Police received word of the man Spivey is accused of shooting at nearly the same time Anthony Martinez, 25, allegedly shot at a vehicle in the 66500 block of Pierson Blvd. Martinez is accused of opening fire on his girlfriend and one other person in the car, neither of whom were hit.

Police surrounded a business in which they believed Martinez had holed up near Palm Drive and Pierson Boulevard, but he was nowhere to be found when they entered the building hours later. Martinez turned himself into police just after midnight Thursday.

While Spivey remained at large Thursday, police say that at around 10:20 p.m., he opened fire on two vehicles in the 13000 block of El Cajon Drive. Police did not disclose how many people were in the vehicles.

A suspect and vehicle description led officers to arrest Spivey in the 13700 block of Sarita Drive, according to Sgt. Christopher Saucier, who said Spivey attempted to run from officers, “but was quickly apprehended and a firearm was recovered.”

Following his arrest, police were able to connect him to Wednesday’s shooting, the sergeant said.

Spivey is being held on $1 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, county jail records show. He’s expected to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.