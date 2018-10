No One Struck By Shots Fired in Unincorporated Desert Hot Springs

Deputies Friday were investigating a report of gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs.

Witnesses reported multiple gunshots fired around 1 p.m. in the 17500 block of Mountain View Road, but no one was struck by gunfire, according to sheriff’s Deputy Armando Munoz.

Deputies went to the area but did not locate a suspect.