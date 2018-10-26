Teen who had ‘no time for the vet’ shoots his dog with 20-gauge shotgun, authorities say

A Missouri man has been charged with animal abuse after he allegedly shot his dog “point-blank” in the face earlier this month.

The charging documents against Harley W. Mobley, 18, said he purposely or intentionally caused injury to the pit bull mix.

Mobley told authorities he shot his dog with a 20-gauge shotgun because he believed “she was showing early signs of rabies,” according to an affidavit.

“I thought I would put her down, but I guess I… didn’t have no time for the vet that morning,” he told police.

The dog, which has been renamed Gloria, was intended to be shot between the eyes, veterinarians speculated, but she moved slightly.

The bullet entered along her nasal cavity and traveled through her cheek toward the back of her mouth, downward and out of the bottom of her cheek, said Danielle Reno, CEO of Unleashed Pet Rescue where Gloria is staying.

Reno called it an “act of horrid cruelty” and “unthinkably cruel” in a Facebook post.

Mobley reportedly left the dog lying on a gravel road and she wasn’t moving.

Witnesses came to police to report the abuse after taking the dog to the Blue Pearl Vet Hospital. Veterinarians there said the skin around the wound was necrotic and would take numerous surgeries to heal.

Gloria had several teeth shattered by the shot. Those were removed during surgery, and she will likely need more teeth removed in the future.