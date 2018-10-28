Palm Springs Supports Victims of Synagogue Shooting

Tempe Isaiah & Jewish Community Center in Palm Springs will hold a vigil on Sunday at 7 p.m. in honor of those killed and injured during the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

This attack is the most deadly in U.S. history against the Jewish community. The death toll now stands at 11.

The shooting occurred in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood during a baby-naming ceremony. More than half of Greater Pittsburgh’s Jewish community lives in the area.

Federal prosecutors have charged Robert Bowers, 46, with 29 counts, including using a firearm to commit murder. Bowers was allegedly armed with an assault rifle and four handguns and investigators believe he acted alone.

The Palm Springs vigil will be in remembrance of those affected.