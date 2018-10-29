Daddy Yankee awarded Guinness World Record, first Latin artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify

Singing superstar Daddy Yankee, who’s won multiple Latin Grammy awards, has a new title under this belt.

On Monday, Guinness World Records officially awarded the singer with the “first Latin artist to reach the number one on Spotify,” which was originally announced in July.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton artist is best known for global hits like’Despacito,’ ‘Gasolina,’ and ‘Shaky Shaky.’

“Another item was taken off of my ‘bucket list”, Daddy Yankee told Guinness World Records.

“It is an honor to add these Guinness World Records titles to my list of accomplishments and acknowledgments- to be named the first Latino artist to reach number 1 on Spotify and to break record records in the Billboard charts for my career in the genre,” he said. ” I’m honestly very grateful for the support of my fans.”

Daddy Yankee began his career more than 20 years ago and said that at the time, many people didn’t believe in him.

But I never stopped,” he said during an interview with the Associated Press. “I had to keep fighting. I had to make big sacrifices, to miss important moments with my family, to feel the prejudice of many people that didn’t open the doors for me.”

The international sensation has more than 44 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He also holds other titles from the Guinness World Records that include: most viewed music video online; 5.6 billion views for “Despacito”, most weeks at Number 1 in the USA; also for “Despacito” and most streamed track worldwide for the song “Despacito”.