Local High School Football CIF-SS Playoff Pairings Released

High school football teams have been putting in work all season long to make the postseason. Seven local teams saw their hard work pay off Sunday when the CIF-SS released the 2018 first round playoff pairings.

D7: La Quinta (5-5) at San Jacinto (9-1)

D9: Monrovia (5-5) at Palm Desert (10-0)

D10: Chaffey (8-2) at Coachella Valley (8-2)

D11: Yucca Valley (6-4) at Pomona (7-3)

D11: Beaumont (6-4) at Twentynine Palms (5-5)

D12: Banning (5-5) at Xavier Prep (5-5)

Catch Friday Night Lights at 11 p.m. for highlights and final scores.