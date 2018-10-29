Local Vigil for Pittsburgh Victims Sparks Conversation On Gun Control

Hundreds gathered Sunday night at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs to honor the eleven lives lost in Pittsburgh. With emotions running high, the cry over stricter gun control was highlighted by several speakers.

“It’s very, very sad. This hits home,” Rabbi Yankel Kreiman said.

Some church members stood at the front of the room, asking God for a better world. The vigil, sparking several emotions, including frustration over gun control.

“A mentally ill man had access to war weapons and used them against innocent people who were unarmed,” Palm Springs councilwoman-elect, Lisa Middleton, said.

This week showed no end to active gun threats. A gunman shot up a Riverside nightclub around 1 a.m. Monday morning during a Halloween “Purge Party.”

“More guns on the street put us all in greater danger,” Joy Silver, the first-time Democratic candidate for the 28th district, said. “More guns are not the answer.”

Both senator hopefuls speaking out about the tragedy at the vigil.

“This is hate, and we all must stand against hate,” Republican incumbent Jeff Stone said.

Stone, who identifies as Jewish, remained nonpartisan through the night.

“I didn’t come here for political reasons, I came here because it was a vigil for the community to come together,” he said.

“We want to let the world know that we’re going to fight back with love and bring more light into the world,” Rabbi Kreiman said.

The overarching question of gun control still looms locally and nationally as several are looking to President Trump for new legislation.

Most attendees of the vigil said right now there’s a need for prayer as the dark times continue.