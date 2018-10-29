Man Who Allegedly Shot at Girlfriend, Triggering DHS Standoff, Charged

Attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm charges were filed Monday against a man accused of opening fire on two people, including his girlfriend, in Desert Hot Springs last week.

Anthony Martinez, 25, is accused of firing multiple gunshots at an occupied vehicle last Wednesday in the 66500 block of Pierson Boulevard. Desert Hot Springs police said Martinez’s girlfriend and another person were in the car, but were not struck by the gunfire.

Police scoured the area for Martinez, and thought he had barricaded himself inside a business near the intersection of Palm Drive and Pierson Boulevard. However, when officers entered the building, no suspect was found.

Martinez surrendered at Desert Hot Springs police headquarters just after midnight Thursday, according to police.

Martinez, who’s being held in lieu of $2 million bail, is slated to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.