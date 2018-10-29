Photos appear to show man become human boat trailer hitch

A very “Florida man” thing happened in Sebring over the weekend.

A photo is circulating on social media of what appears to be a human boat hitch.

A Highlands County woman tells News Channel 8 she spotted the man and the boat in the area of Sebring Pkwy. and Memorial Dr. and took a few pictures.

The man is seen in a trunk, using his hands to hold the boat trailer, effectively towing the vessel for at least a few blocks.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she followed him for about 45 seconds. She did not recall how fast they were going.

There’s no telling whether the vessel made it home unscathed.