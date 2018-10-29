‘This made my son’s day’: Police officer notices boy playing with football alone, stops to play catch

A police officer in Summerville, South Carolina, proved that he’s not only watching out for citizens but catching balls with them, too.

The Summerville Police Department posted surveillance video of a young man playing catch with a football … by himself.

When a police cruiser rolled by, though, the officer stopped to jump out and throw around the football with the kid, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

In fact, thanks to the Summerville Police Department posting the video, it’s been noticed by more than 90,000 people on Facebook.

The police department posted, “We would like to throw a shout out to one of our outstanding Police Officers, FTO. T. Bilancione, who was captured on surveillance camera outside of a resident’s home tossing the football with a boy. This text below was what was sent to us by his parents.

“’My son was throwing the football up to himself in the yard and your officer noticed and stopped to play for a couple minutes. This made my sons day and I wanted this officer to know…. he rocks!!!’

“Thank you to all of the fine men and women who are apart of our team, such as FTO. Bilancione.

#SPDPRIDE”