US Service Member Beaten With Baseball Bat in Barrio Logan After Fight: Police

A U.S. service member was attacked by a man with a baseball bat in Barrio Logan early Monday morning, police said.

The 28-year-old active duty military member was struck after he and a man in his 20s got into a fight near S. 32nd Street and Harbor Drive just after 3 a.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The service member was taken to a nearby hospital with a fractured skull and spine. His condition was not known.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was found nearby and taken into custody.

SDPD said it was not clear why the two men were fighting in the first place and did not say whether or not the two men knew each other.

No other information was available.