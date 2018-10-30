County and City Shift Blame Over Controversial Decision

A controversy erupts over a Cesar Chavez Elementary School student event in La Quinta, dating back to September. According to The Desert Sun, one school official claims students were restricted from celebrating Mexican culture, and is now blaming the city. Today, La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans held a press conference to address the concerns of a troubled community; concerns she says are valid, but ones that were not trigger by her or her council.

“The pain in the heart or the pain in the gut? Which one first? I don’t know.”

La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans is shocked with the accusations presented before her.

“Yes were the changes made that day probably did not look right, I would agree wholeheartedly, but those were not changes directed by me.

Mayor Evans is talking about the student event held at La Quinta Public Library, showcasing Hispanic Heritage. However, in this case the students were allegedly ordered to remove the Mexican flag and make no mention of Mexican Independence Day.

“And those were not changes, I don’t think, in any way intentional by the librarian staff involved,” Mayor Evans told NBC Palm Springs.

In fact, all cities in the valley are city manager council forms of government which means they do not have authority to direct staff or contracted county library staff. So when Superintendent Edwin Gomez threatened the city of La Quinta with a lawsuit, they responded with a letter saying they had no idea of this behavior and they had nothing to do with it. Mayor Evans also told NBC Palm Springs that the council was not even present when this behavior was going on.”

“This is not who I am and this is not who the city is,” said Mayor Evans.

So why was there such a mix-up when figuring out who was responsible?

Joseph Hong, a Desert Sun reporter who broke the story says it appeared to be a huge misunderstanding.

“I think there was some miscommunication, but I think it was between the district and the city.”

A miscommunication that both mayor linda and joseph believe can be taken as a learning experience.

“Passing judgement without the facts sets a dangerous precedent,” added Mayor Evans.

“You know, as the story circulates on social media and things like that, I urge people to read the whole story and not just the headline,” said Joseph.

This case is now under investigation. Just to reiterate, students were asked to take down the mexican flag and hold back on sharing context of the event. However, this call was made by county library staff, not by the La Quinta City Council nor the La Quinta Public Library Staff.