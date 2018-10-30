Man and Woman Charged in Coachella Valley Armed Robbery Spree

A man and woman accused in a string of armed robberies throughout the Coachella Valley, as well as leading police on a high-speed pursuit, were charged Tuesday with numerous felony counts, including robbery and evading arrest.

Javier Taylor, 34, is accused in around a dozen robberies that occurred in the cities of Coachella, Indio, Thousand Palms and La Quinta in October. Co-defendant Guillermina Delara, 47, is charged with one robbery, as well as evading arrest for her alleged role in a pursuit from Thousand Palms to Indio last Thursday.

A sheriff’s department statement alleges Taylor was linked to 11 robberies, while a declaration in support of increased bail alleges he took part in “around 14” heists.

The final robbery occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a business in the 72400 block of Ramon Road. Taylor allegedly made off with cash and got into a vehicle driven by Delara, who led police on a chase that took place on Interstate 10, as well as Indio surface streets. Delara stopped the car near Vargas Road and Capricorn Avenue and surrendered, according to sheriffs’ Sgt. Alan Northrup.

Both defendants entered not guilty pleas and will return to court Nov. 8 for a felony settlement conference.