Man Arrested for Alleged Palm Springs Armed Robbery

A probationer who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in Palm Springs over the summer was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of armed robbery.

Police allege Marcus Kennedy pointed a handgun at the victim and took property from her during the August robbery in the 3400 block of North Sunrise Way. They say “evidence from that incident” links the 26-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident to the crime.

Palm Springs detectives and the Desert Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at Kennedy’s home Tuesday morning. He initially “failed to comply with officers and resisted arrest,” according to a police statement.

At the time of the robbery, he was on probation for offenses that included burglary and assault on a peace officer, according to the PSPD.

Kennedy’s last arrest, which occurred on this date last year, stemmed from a Desert Hot Springs home break-in. Kennedy is charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest in that case, in which he is accused of breaking into a home in the 67900 block of Ava Court with two other men.

His co-defendants, Isaiah Stagg, 28, and Danny Valdez, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Jail records indicate that following his arrest Tuesday morning, Kennedy posted $5,000 bail and was released from custody.