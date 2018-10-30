Man Arrested For Two DHS Shootings Charged With Attempted Murder

Attempted murder and other charges were filed Tuesday against an ex-con allegedly responsible for two shootings in Desert Hot Springs over consecutive days, including one that left a man hospitalized.

Ricky Spivey Jr., 37, is accused in a shooting last Wednesday morning that left a man hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his legs, and is also charged with opening fire the following night on two unoccupied vehicles.

In addition to attempted murder, he’s charged with felony counts of shooting at an unoccupied vehicle and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The first shooting occurred on a chaotic day for Desert Hot Springs police, who also responded around the same time to an unrelated shooting that triggered a barricade situation at a local business.

The following day around 10:20 p.m., Spivey allegedly opened fire on two vehicles in the 13000 block of El Cajon Drive.

A suspect and vehicle description led officers to the 13700 block of Sarita Drive, where Spivey tried to run from officers “but was quickly apprehended and a firearm was recovered,” according to Sgt. Christopher Saucier.

Following his arrest, police were able to connect him to Wednesday’s shooting, the sergeant said.

Spivey, who’s being held on $1 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, is slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.