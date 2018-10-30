Palm Desert Goalie Scores Two Full Court Shots In CIF-SS Boys’ Water Polo First Round Win

Local high school boys’ water polo teams jumped into CIF-Southern Section first round action today.
Palm Desert’s match against Arroyo Valley High School was more of a pool party.
The Aztecs outscored the Hawks by 20 points.
Palm Desert junior goalie Nolan Williams scored two full court shots in the 24-4 victory. This is Williams first year in the net.
The Aztecs advance to the second round for the first time in 3 years.
CIF-SS First Round Water Polo Final Scores:
D3: Los Osos 16, La Quinta 7
D4: University 8, Xavier Prep 7
D6: Arroyo Valley 4, Palm Desert 24
D6: Palm Springs 14, Pioneer 11