Indian Wells Tennis Garden Ready for Largest-Ever Pickleball National Championships

Amy Zimmer Connect

The largest pickleball tournament in the nation is coming to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships.

“This is not just a little thing happening at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden,” Andrew Krasny of Indian Wells Tennis Garden explained. “We have over 2,200 participants from almost every state in the country. A $75,000 purse. Margaritaville as our sponsor. We’ve got entertainment, games, I mean this is the place to be.”

The $75,000 purse is the largest cash prize in the history of the sport.

Players ages as young as 9 to 87-years-old will be competing.

“The courts are smaller, but its quick, its a whole different ball a whole different racket its an entirely different sport,” Krasny explained.

Nationals will take place from November 3-11 across 45 courts.

“It’s no secret that we’re tennis paradise so why not be pickleball paradise? It’s the most beautiful time of year. This is a great way to start season in the desert and educate people about this new sport that is literally taking the country by storm,” Krasny said.

 