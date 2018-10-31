Indian Wells Tennis Garden Ready for Largest-Ever Pickleball National Championships

The largest pickleball tournament in the nation is coming to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships.

“This is not just a little thing happening at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden,” Andrew Krasny of Indian Wells Tennis Garden explained. “We have over 2,200 participants from almost every state in the country. A $75,000 purse. Margaritaville as our sponsor. We’ve got entertainment, games, I mean this is the place to be.”

The $75,000 purse is the largest cash prize in the history of the sport.

Players ages as young as 9 to 87-years-old will be competing.

“The courts are smaller, but its quick, its a whole different ball a whole different racket its an entirely different sport,” Krasny explained.

Nationals will take place from November 3-11 across 45 courts.

“It’s no secret that we’re tennis paradise so why not be pickleball paradise? It’s the most beautiful time of year. This is a great way to start season in the desert and educate people about this new sport that is literally taking the country by storm,” Krasny said.