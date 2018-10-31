Man Accused in Teen’s Indio Hit and Run Death Expected in Court

A man accused of fatally striking a teenager with his car in Indio last year, then fleeing the scene, was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Pedro Favares, 26, of Indio, was allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that struck 16-year-old Louis Torres Arambula sometime between the night of Aug. 17 and the morning of Aug. 18, 2017, near the intersection of Avenue 43 and Calhoun Street. The boy was found by a passerby on the morning of Aug. 18, at around 6:45 a.m.

A blue-green Ford Five Hundred appearing to match debris located at the crash scene was found at Favares’ home, with a smashed windshield, missing side view mirror components, and damaged headlamp, as well as blood and hair fibers on the windshield frame, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Favares allegedly told investigators that he left home to get food, then struck an unknown object while looking down at the car’s stereo. He said that after inspecting the damage at home, he believed that he might have struck a road barrier, according to the declaration.

Prosecutors charged him last November with a felony count of hit-and- run causing death.

Favares was arrested Saturday in Palm Desert and was being held in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to county jail records.