Man and Woman Charged With Robbing Senior Citizen

A man and woman accused of robbing a senior citizen in Thousand Palms were charged Wednesday with robbery and elder abuse, while detectives continued to investigate the male suspect for alleged involvement in a string of La Quinta burglaries.

Dustin Martin, 31, and Sarah Wade, 25, were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing a Toyota Tacoma from an unidentified woman in the 72800 block of Varner Road. The pair were arrested later that day at the Varner Road Motel 6, according to sheriff’s Sgt. David Smith.

Both defendants were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on robbery and elder abuse charges, while Martin also faces a vehicle theft charge and Wade is additionally charged with receiving stolen property.

Martin allegedly committed the robbery while out of custody on bail. Court records show that he has a pending grand theft case, as well as an active petty theft case, both out of Palm Desert.

An alleged associate of Martin, 35-year-old John Schiavone, was arrested Tuesday for alleged possession of stolen property, including a motorcycle, according to Smith.

The sergeant said Martin and Schiavone are being investigated for their alleged roles in a series of thefts and burglaries in La Quinta, which occurred between August and October of this year.

Schiavone is being held at the Riverside County jail in Indio and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday.