Friday Night Lights: Banning at Xavier Prep Named Game of the Week

Every week a local high school football match-up is selected at the Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

The first week of playoffs features the Banning Broncos (5-5) at the Xavier Prep Saints (5-5).

The Saints are flying into the postseason for the first time in school history after finishing in a two-way tie for second in the Desert Empire League.

The Broncos are into their third straight postseason, however, have yet to make it past the first round. The Broncos finished in a three-way tie for second in their first year in the newly structured Desert Valley League.

This will be the first time the two teams go head-to-head.