Security Guard Pleads Guilty to Inappropriate Texts With Student

A middle school security guard who sent inappropriate text messages to a student pleaded guilty Thursday to felony and misdemeanor charges.

James Arthur Campbell, a guard at Indio’s Desert Ridge Academy, is slated to be sentenced Dec. 4 for sending inappropriate messages to the student, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents.

Campbell, 46, of Bermuda Dunes, was arrested in March and later charged with a felony count of sending harmful material to a child, as well as two misdemeanor counts of child annoyance and sending annoying or harassing phone calls.

The charges against Campbell were filed two weeks after a music teacher at the same school was arrested for alleged sexual contact with one of his female students.

Ruben Jesse Flores, 30, of Indio, was arrested in April and later charged with 14 felony counts, including lewd acts with a child, sexual penetration with a foreign object, and oral copulation with a minor.

Indio Sgt. Daniel Marshall said the mother of the alleged victim, who is one of Flores’ music students, found “suggestive texts on her daughter’s cell phone and notified police,” who subsequently obtained statements from both the suspect and the girl “regarding several incidents of unlawful sexual contact.”

Flores is out of custody on $55,000 bail and due back in court Nov. 16 for a felony settlement conference.