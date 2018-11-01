This ‘pupternship’ will pay you $100 per hour to pet puppies

Do you love dogs more than people? Does the thought of being surrounded by puppies bring you overwhelming joy? Well, you have a chance to make a career out of petting puppies.

Mutts Canine Cantina is a restaurant with a dog park in Dallas. While humans can grab burgers, fried pickles and margaritas, pups can have a popsicle or doggie dog beef frank.

It’s opening its second location in Fort Worth, and needs to hire the first puptern. As long as your resume includes being amazing at petting dogs, you have a good chance of getting the job. Not only will you be able to tell people that you pet dogs for a living, but you’ll get paid $100 per hour.

Who says dreams don’t come true?

To apply for the “pupternship,” post a picture or video on Instagram “that shows us your puppy-petting skills.” Make sure to post by Nov. 12, tag @muttscantina, and use #MUTTSpuptern. The company made a point that creativity is encouraged.