Two-Car Palm Springs Crash Injures Drivers, Leads to Oil Spill

A two-car crash involving a UPS truck injured both drivers and led to a shutdown of a Palm Springs roadway Thursday, as crews worked to mop up an oil spill that developed following the crash.

The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. on South Gene Autry Trail, near Seven Lakes Drive, causing minor to moderate injuries to both the driver of a UPS truck and a sedan. The roadway was expected to be closed until around 11:30 a.m. due to oil that spilled across the road as a result of the crash, according to Palm Springs police.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.