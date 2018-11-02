49ers Cheerleader Kneels During National Anthem

A San Francisco 49ers cheerleader was spotted kneeling during the national anthem at Thursday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

The nationally televised game was held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began a wave of protests by National Football League players two seasons ago, kneeling during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.