Brazen El Paseo Thieves Still At Large

A brazen robbery at Gucci on El Paseo has shaken the community. According to the Riverside Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled the scene and are still at large. Now, instead of seeing purses at the display windows, all you will see is shattered glass and empty shelves.

“It’s just very unfortunate because it affects all of us,” said Summer Colony Living owner, Debra Carrington.

This robbery unfolded at the high end store on El Paseo at around 3:30 in the morning.

“I drove up and I just saw a lot of glass,” she added.

This smash and grab comes as no surprise to Debra, who has been in the business for over three decades.

“It’s something that unfortunately we’ve become accustomed to.”

When sheriffs arrived, the suspects fled, hopping into a car and speeding off. A high speed chase then ensued on the interstate-10 toward Banning. Then, a second pursuit initiated from another car seen in the area, and also ended up on that same freeway, going westbound.

Debra tells NBC Palm Springs that she’s seen many robberies within her time in the industry, but assures that people have nothing to be scared of.

“Well of course you’re always on guard, but you can’t live in fear. When you own real estate and you have things that people want, you have to be cautious.”

While the suspects are still at large, Debra says she is confident that justice will be served.

“Karma is something else. And I just believe that what you put in life is what you get back.”

She also tells NBC Palm Springs that this unfortunate event should not discourage people from having a good time on El Paseo.

“Keep supporting us. This is a great place here on El Paseo. Don’t stay away, don’t be afraid. We’re all here every day.”

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office says there is still no word on how much merchandise was stolen from the Gucci store on El Paseo.