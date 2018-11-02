Diana Krall Concert Cancelled Due to Illness

The Fantasy Springs Resort Casino says Saturday’s scheduled Diana Krall concert is being cancelled because of illness.

“The new date for the Diana Krall concert will be announced as soon as possible,” according to a resort statement, which added that “Due to illness, Diana Krall has announced that she will unfortunately be postponing her Fantasy Springs show.”

The statement included no information on Krall’s illness.

Ticket sales have been halted and refunds will be offered through Nov. 17th, 2018, according to the statement. Tickets already sold will be honored for the new date once it’s set.

Ticket holders with any questions should contact the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Box Office at (800) 827-2946.