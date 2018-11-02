Gas Tax Repeal Proponents Offering Free Gas Next Week in Indio

Organizers behind a ballot measure aimed at repealing the state’s fuel tax will be offering free gas at select California gas stations on Monday, including one in Indio.

Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, up to 1,000 drivers who pull into the Arco station at 42334 Jefferson St. can get a free tank of gas during one of the Yes on Proposition 6 campaign’s final pre-Election Day promotions. Those “who pledge to support Prop 6” will be entered into a statewide drawing for a chance to score $50 gas cards.

The measure would repeal 2017’s Road Repair and Accountability Act, which raised fuel taxes statewide to generate funding for road repairs, traffic safety and public transit.

Prop 6 proponents allege that the tax has unduly burdened middle and working-class families, while opponents say repealing the tax would eliminate funding for thousands of transportation projects and eliminate jobs connected with those projects.

Prop 6 organizer Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego councilman and radio show host, said: “The free gas we’re giving out (Monday) is the best kind of relief for struggling working families, but everyone can get relief by voting Yes on Prop 6 to repeal the unfair and costly gas and car tax hikes that are hurting California working families every day of the year.”

The Yes on 6 campaign conducted a similar event earlier this year at nearly a dozen Coachella Valley gas stations, which dropped their prices to $1.99 per gallon during the one-day promotion.