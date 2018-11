Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon Play Siblings in “What They Had”

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon star as siblings in the new family drama “What They Had.” Manny the Movie Guy interviewed the actors at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival about their support for the film, memory loss (their mother in the movie, Blythe Danner, is suffering from Alzheimer’s), and Shannon’s Chicago accent.