Indio Man Allegedly Posed as Doctor, Wrote Prescriptions, Pleads Not Guilty

An Indio man who allegedly posed as a physician and wrote more than 70 prescriptions, pocketing most of the drugs for himself, pleaded not guilty Friday to felony counts of identity theft and forgery of prescriptions.

Marc Dobson, 54, is accused of stealing a prescription pad from a doctor’s office where he worked and writing 69 prescriptions in the name of one patient, who said he only received two prescriptions from Dobson, who told the man he was a doctor, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Dobson also allegedly wrote a handful of prescriptions in another patient’s name.

Police allege he was captured on video surveillance picking up the drugs from a local pharmacy and later admitted to investigators that he stole the prescription pad.

Dobson was arrested in September, but remains out of custody on $10,000 bail. He’s due back in court Dec. 7 for a felony settlement conference.