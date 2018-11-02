Man Charged With Murder After Girlfriend’s Body Found in Anaheim Dumpster

A 28-year-old La Habra man was charged Friday with killing his girlfriend, whose body was found in a trash bin in Anaheim on Tuesday.

Amer Saleh Alhasan was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday afternoon after he checked in for a flight to Germany, with a final destination of Jordan where some of his family lives, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

He is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Tyanie Ly of Santa Ana, whose body was found stuffed into a duffel bag about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in a dumpster behind a condominium complex at 2156 S. Euclid St. Someone made the discovery while going through the bin looking for recyclables, Wyatt said.

Alhasan was being held on $5 million bail, but police planned to ask a judge at the defendant’s arraignment this afternoon to rescind bail because he’s “an obvious flight risk,” Wyatt said.

Alhasan had brought a “significant amount of personal belongings with him” and was awaiting his flight when police arrived and arrested him without incident, the sergeant said.

“If we were about two or three hours later, he would have been out of the country,” Wyatt said.

Alhasan allegedly fled Jordan because of a sexual assault in that country, Wyatt said. He was also arrested for a crime in California previously, but was not charged, the sergeant said.

The victim was the mother of three young children, the oldest 12 years old, Wyatt said. Her family called police when they were unable to contact her, which helped investigators focus in on Alhasan as a suspect, Wyatt said.