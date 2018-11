Steve Carell & Timothée Chalamet Talk About “Beautiful Boy”

Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet star as real-life father and son David and Nic Sheff in Felix Van Groeningen’s “Beautiful Boy” based on the memoirs respectively written by David and Nic. I sat down with the actor at the recent Toronto International Film Festival as we talked about their interest in joining the cast, meeting their real-life counterparts, and creating the perfect chemistry.