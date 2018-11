Susan Sarandon and Matt Bomer Talk About “Viper Club”

Susan Sarandon stars as a mom pressed for time to save her journalist son held hostage in Syria. Matt Bomer plays a freelance reporter who also is a member of the Viper Club, a clandestine group that aims to save kidnapped Americans abroad. Manny the Movie Guy talked to the actors at the Toronto International Film Festival about the making of the movie and the real Viper Club.