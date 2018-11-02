Voting Preparations Underway Countywide

There’s a little known step that happens before every election: the ballot hand-off.

We ran into an interesting set up in a La Quinta parking lot: a U Haul truck with two people sitting at a table in front of it, surrounded by boxes.

Turns out inside the boxes were ballots for the November midterm election and the Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office treats these boxes like treasure.

“Yes, yes, actually, there’s a team of three for each location and two of us has to be guarding the truck at all times,” says Andrew Oh, an assistant with the office.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters is in the last phase of training volunteers to hand them the ballots they will need to set up polling stations at precincts throughout the county.

“They get a lesson for two and half hours and then they come out and they show us their papers and we give them their voting boxes to set up voting elections November 6,” says Oh.

So while you may not see every step of the voting process, there’s a lot of people working behind the scenes to making sure everything will be ready for you to make your voice heard and make an impact.

“It’s voting it’s important you know this is what we’re going to be picking our governors, senators and everything,” he says.