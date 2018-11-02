“What They Had” Interview with Taissa Farmiga and Robert Forster

Taissa Farmiga is currently enjoying the popularity of her blockbuster horror film “The Nun,” but she also loves smaller, smarter independent movies like “What They Had.” She plays Hilary Swank’s character’s daughter and Robert Forster stars as the grandfather/patriarch of the family. Manny the Movie Guy sits down with Farmiga and Foster to talk about their intent in joining the cast, and the sad truth about aging and memory loss.