Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom visits Palm Springs

The Democratic candidate running for governor of California, Gavin Newsom stopped by Mizell Senior Center in Palm Springs on Friday. This stop being just one his tour though the state.

Newsom currently serves as Lieutenant Governor of California and before that, the mayor of San Francisco. He’s running against Republican incumbent John Cox.

With the election just days away, Newsom touched on both local and national issues at the town hall. Some of the topics being the Salton Sea crisis, LGBT rights, the caravan heading towards the Mexican border, the California gas tax and healthcare.

Newsom will hold his election day viewing party in Los Angeles on November 6.