Daylight Saving Time: Proposition 7 could “Lock the Clock”

With the end of daylight saving time this Sunday, Californians have joined the rest of the country by setting back their clocks an hour, allowing for an extra hour of sleep.

Voters get a say on whether or not they want to opt out of that yearly tradition through Proposition 7 which would make daylight saving time permanent.

“We woke up Sunday and realized it was a time change,” Albert Vonn Allen, a registered voter said.

If passed, the legislation would make daylight saving time year-round, permanently shifting that hour of daylight to the evening. The state legislature could change daylight saving time with a 2/3 vote but only if the Federal government allows it.

“It’s the United States, we should all be together,” Ann Brown, another registered voter said about daylight saving time.

Those in favor believe the law would take away that pesky task of changing your clock twice a year, as well as offer more sunlight. Some statistics show that improves the economy and reduces car crashes, robberies and childhood obesity.

“It’s confusing, I really feel better when it’s not daylight saving, it truly does mess up my clock,” Brown said.

Those against it argue the state “doesn’t have time” to waste deliberating on a decision that would still need permission from Washington.

“Initially it started as good cause you know for the farmers but, I don’t know, now it’s just a matter of convenience,” Allen said.

Not to mention the hassle and costs to businesses that operate in other states. For now, the legislation first introduced in the U.S. during WWI to help conserve resources will carry on until Tuesday.

Opponents of Prop 7 said even if it was passed, it would likely stall at the Capitol. Other legislation to change DST has typically been struck down.