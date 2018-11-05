Woman On Interstate 10 Brings Traffic to Standstill, Surrenders

A woman stood on Interstate 10 near Rancho Mirage Monday morning for more than an hour, bringing traffic to a standstill for miles in both directions until she surrendered to authorities.

The unidentified woman’s presence on the freeway overpass at Monterey Avenue was reported around 10 a.m., prompting authorities to shut down the freeway and overpass in both directions, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

At the peak of the closure, traffic on the westbound side of the freeway was backed up as far as Washington Street, while eastbound traffic was bumper-to-bumper west of Bob Hope Drive, according to a Caltrans traffic map.

Traffic was diverted around the overpass onto Varner Road, Bob Hope Drive and Dinah Shore Drive to circumvent the closure, but reopened after the woman surrendered to law enforcement around 11:20 a.m.