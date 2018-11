Longest Postseason Run In 8-Years Ends For Palm Desert Girls’ Tennis

Palm Desert High School girls’ tennis has been on a roll.

The Aztecs went through the Desert Empire League undefeated securing a spot in the CIF-SS postseason and have continued their winning ways in the Division 2 playoffs.

Ruben Ayala made the trip to Palm Desert in today’s Division 2 quarterfinal. The Bulldogs defeated the Aztecs 11-7.

This is the Aztecs farthest postseason run in 8 years.