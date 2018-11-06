Murrieta Man Who Traveled to U.K. for Sex with Girl Sentenced

A Murrieta man who traveled overseas to have sex with a teenage girl was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison.

Derek Lorenzo Longoria, 30, in February pleaded guilty to a charge of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Under the plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, eight related felony charges were dismissed against Longoria.

Riverside-based U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution, and in addition to prison time, ordered Longoria to spend 10 years on federal supervised release, or probation.

According to prosecutors, Longoria initiated communication with the victim, identified only as a 15-year-old British girl, in 2011 and traveled to the United Kingdom in September of that year to meet her. The two had a sexual encounter then, and again in January 2012, prosecutors said.

During the 2012 meeting, Longoria used his smart phone to capture video of their intimate moments, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Longoria used the internet and telephone calls to communicate with the victim over a two-year period, during which he convinced the victim to take sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, which she then sent to Longoria,” public information officer Thom Mrozek said.

“In his plea agreement, Longoria admitted that he knowingly possessed a child porn video depicting (the) victim.”

The girl disclosed her encounters with the defendant to British authorities in March 2015, culminating in a U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation.

Longoria was arrested in November 2016.

According to court records, Longoria initially attempted to mount a defense based on his mental health, seeking to have the case dismissed, but the move was unsuccessful.

Longoria has no documented prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.