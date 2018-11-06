Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Crash On Highway 74

A 38-year-old woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI after she veered off a highway and crashed her car in Palm Desert.

Officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded about 10:15 a.m. to a vehicle rollover crash on the 51000 block of Highway 74 and located the driver, identified as Janice Leyvas, 38, of Palm Springs, according to Sgt. Randy Vazquez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined Leyvas was traveling southbound on Highway 74 when she veered left, hit the east curb of the highway and rolled over, Vasquez said.

Levyas showed signs of driving while impaired with alcohol and/or drugs and was booked on suspicion of DUI, Vazquez said.

No injuries were reported.