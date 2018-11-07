16-year-old girl shot by mother dies, organ donation helps 8 people, officials say

A 16-year-old girl shot by her mother while she slept has died, and her organ donation will save the lives of eight people, officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday night.

The affidavit said Amy Hall, 38, told the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that she shot her son, Kayson Toliver, while he slept in his bed early that morning. He was found dead at when deputies arrived at a home in the Nuyaka area, about 35 miles southwest of Tulsa. Hall also said in the affidavit that she shot her 16-year-old daughter in the head while she slept.

The mother said she tried to shoot her 14-year-old daughter, according to the affidavit, but she escaped into a bathroom and began to cry. The girl told her mother, “It was OK,” then left the bathroom and was able to take a pistol from Hall.

Kloee Toliver, 16, was taken to a hospital and declared brain dead by a doctor, officials with the Sheriff’s Office said. She remained on life support until her organs could be donated.

Tulsa news station KJRH reported that Kloee’s organs were donated to eight different people.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hall is now being held on an additional count of first-degree murder.

Another 14-year-old victim was treated at the hospital and released, officials said.

Hall told police that she had intended to kill herself after killing her children but her plan was interrupted when her younger daughter took the gun.

After shooting her children, Hall left the scene, said sheriff’s office spokesman Duston Todd. She drove for several miles at over 100 mph before finally stopping.

Authorities are still investigating a motive, but Hall said in the affidavit “some part” of her was trying to protect her children from who she claimed was an abusive father.

Hall and the children’s father were separated and were engaged in a two-year custody battle. Last month, Hall filed an emergency order asking for temporary sole custody of the children. In 2016, the man claimed that Hall was mentally unstable and was psychologically abusive to the children.