‘Breaking Bad’ Film in Development

“Breaking Bad” the movie is breaking ground in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the project is being developed under the name “Greenbrier” and production will begin in mid-November and shoot through early February.

This will mark the first project for Vince Gilligan, who created “Breaking Bad” and co-created the spinoff, “Better Call Saul” — after signing a three-year deal with Sony Pictures Television in July.

The New Mexico State Film Office would not confirm or deny to NBC News that the project was a “Breaking Bad” film. But sources close to the project told the newspaper it is in production.

“We are happy to welcome ‘Greenbrier’ and Sony Studios to New Mexico,” said New Mexico State Film Office Director Nick Maniatis in a statement. “For years, we’ve built up the film industry in New Mexico and strengthened our film incentives; now, we’re seeing success after success for the film industry in our state.”