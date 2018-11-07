Family says 6-year-old was playing ‘zombies’ when shot, killed by mother’s boyfriend

A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges after fatally shooting his live-in girlfriend’s son on Monday in Georgia, deputies say.

Deputies said Benjamin Wesley Goodson shot 6-year-old Eugene Ryder Stamey in the chest with a shotgun at a home in Hephzibah.

The arrest warrant says Goodson pointed the shotgun at the child and pulled the trigger, and when the gun didn’t fire, he pulled the hammer back and fired again.

The boy died at the scene of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Stamey’s mother reportedly told WRDW that she was in the shower while Ryder and Goodson were playing “zombies” in the house. Goodson’s mother, who was pulling into the driveway when the shot went off, told police the incident was an accident. She claimed that Goodson and Ryder were playing “zombies” with Nerf guns when he got what he thought was an older, broken gun.

An incident report indicates alcohol may have been involved.

“I never in a million years thought someone shot my grandson,” said grandmother Laura Stamey. “A man that he thought loved him, a man that he loved.”

Goodson is charged with murder, aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“My grandson did not deserve to die, he didn’t,” said Stamey. “There’s nothing this little boy could’ve ever done wrong in his life for anybody to have ever done anything to him to hurt him.”

Goodson is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.